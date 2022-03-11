Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 321,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

