Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kirby were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,247 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

KEX opened at $73.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.38. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $74.20.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $257,844.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $35,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,375 shares of company stock worth $2,932,540 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

