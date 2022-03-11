Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $773,000 Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Blackbaud were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Blackbaud by 13.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,995,000 after buying an additional 293,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 1.4% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,453,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 4.1% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 33.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,081,000 after acquiring an additional 49,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLKB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $60.12 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 501.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.14.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

