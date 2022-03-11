Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 11,572 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,572 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Plains GP were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Plains GP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Plains GP by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 38,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Plains GP by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,037,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,385,000 after buying an additional 35,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAGP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

PAGP opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

