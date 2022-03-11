Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 434,563 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 434,563 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Associated Banc were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,483,000 after purchasing an additional 37,856 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,690,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,634,000 after buying an additional 64,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 73.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,922,000 after buying an additional 472,690 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 224.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,861,000 after buying an additional 771,063 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 7.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 912,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,537,000 after buying an additional 63,051 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASB opened at $22.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $68,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,926 shares of company stock worth $585,485 over the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

