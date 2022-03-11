Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PROG were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the third quarter valued at $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROG by 86.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PROG by 349.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROG by 19.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRG. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

PRG opened at $28.03 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.75 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

