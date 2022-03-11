TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $176.20

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 176.20 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 179 ($2.35), with a volume of 653764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.20 ($2.53).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TIFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.85) to GBX 360 ($4.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 351.67 ($4.61).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 238.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 254.01.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

