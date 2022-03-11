Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) dropped 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.76 and last traded at $16.76. Approximately 7,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 323,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a market cap of $777.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $105.18 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS.
About Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)
Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.
