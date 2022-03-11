Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) dropped 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.76 and last traded at $16.76. Approximately 7,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 323,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a market cap of $777.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $105.18 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tidewater by 138.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Tidewater by 15.8% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

