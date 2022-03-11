Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Titanium Transportation Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TTR. Cormark set a C$5.75 target price on Titanium Transportation Group in a research note on Thursday. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.
