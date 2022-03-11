TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.43. The company had a trading volume of 402,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day moving average of $69.51. The company has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.