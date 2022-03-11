Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Raised to C$113.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

TD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.32.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $76.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

