Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.82

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.82 and traded as low as $18.78. Toshiba shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 52,396 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

