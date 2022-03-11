Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TXP. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. reissued a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of LON:TXP opened at GBX 81.50 ($1.07) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 101.86. Touchstone Exploration has a one year low of GBX 37.75 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 160.98 ($2.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £171.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.33.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

