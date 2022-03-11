Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 59.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Townsquare Media updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE TSQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.57. 1,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,297. The company has a market capitalization of $210.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 40,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 33,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Townsquare Media (Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.