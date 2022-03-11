Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

COOK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

COOK opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. Traeger has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $516,826,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $28,329,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $10,508,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.