Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

COOK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

COOK opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. Traeger has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $516,826,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $28,329,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $10,508,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

