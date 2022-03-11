TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.83.

TA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TSE:TA traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.34. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$10.79 and a 12 month high of C$14.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a PE ratio of -5.94.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.