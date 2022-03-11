Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Cut to C$23.50

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TCL.A. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transcontinental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.00.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

TCL.A opened at C$18.34 on Wednesday. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$18.06 and a 12-month high of C$26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 12.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.72.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.