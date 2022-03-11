TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $634.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,119. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $637.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $627.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $552.72 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,262,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

