Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $4.79. Transocean shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 498,869 shares trading hands.

Specifically, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

RIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Transocean’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $18,857,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Transocean by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,272 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Transocean by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,694,001 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,879,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.