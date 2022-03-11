TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.840-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion.TransUnion also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.910-$0.940 EPS.

TransUnion stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.51. 13,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,419. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.47 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.92.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,686. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,689,000 after purchasing an additional 70,318 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 206,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,491,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,563,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

