Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Position Increased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNL traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,979. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.72.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

