Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Trean Insurance Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ TIG traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.34. 1,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,492. Trean Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $170.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Trean Insurance Group by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Trean Insurance Group by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Trean Insurance Group by 1,358.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Trean Insurance Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

