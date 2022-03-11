Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Trean Insurance Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ TIG traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.34. 1,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,492. Trean Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $170.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
About Trean Insurance Group (Get Rating)
Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.
