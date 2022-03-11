Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TREC stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. Trecora Resources has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $218.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 104,434 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Trecora Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Trecora Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

