Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 16,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 594,373 shares.The stock last traded at $15.48 and had previously closed at $15.33.

TCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

