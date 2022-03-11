Trilogy Capital Inc. Invests $202,000 in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $1,180,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 612,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,765,000 after purchasing an additional 31,558 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 132,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,873. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.01. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

