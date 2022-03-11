Trilogy Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 30,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,384. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63.

