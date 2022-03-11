Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 7,460 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 124.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,574,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 110,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,353,000 after acquiring an additional 529,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.70. 29,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,726. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average is $51.00.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.