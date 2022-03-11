Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 70,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after buying an additional 59,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,858 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.85 on Friday, hitting $190.36. 633,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,385,508. The firm has a market cap of $518.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.21. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.11 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

