TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.68 million-$951.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $882.41 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of TriMas stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $31.83. 74,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,124. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40. TriMas has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $38.72.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TriMas will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Finley purchased 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 13.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TriMas by 67.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in TriMas by 86.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

