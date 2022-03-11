Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Stock Position Boosted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 602.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 67,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 58,097 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 28,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after acquiring an additional 149,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRN. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.82.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRN stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.