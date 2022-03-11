Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.4% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $21,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $5.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $439.03. The company had a trading volume of 151,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,350. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

