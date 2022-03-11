TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 2.02. TriState Capital has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $34.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriState Capital will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,291,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

