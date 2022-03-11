Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Major Shareholder Peter Coates Acquires 300,000 Shares

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) major shareholder Peter Coates bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Troika Media Group stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $1.13. 23,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,226. Troika Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42.

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRKA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Troika Media Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 0.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

