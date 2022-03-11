Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman Purchases 3,000 Shares

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $51,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.19.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 170.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

