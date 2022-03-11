Truist Financial Comments on Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $3.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.27. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on VAC. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.60.

NYSE:VAC opened at $152.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $133.49 and a 12 month high of $190.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 139.57 and a beta of 2.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 227.53%.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

