TT Electronics (LON:TTG) PT Lowered to GBX 270

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 270 ($3.54) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TTG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on TT Electronics from GBX 315 ($4.13) to GBX 280 ($3.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 289.17 ($3.79).

Shares of LON:TTG opened at GBX 189 ($2.48) on Wednesday. TT Electronics has a 1 year low of GBX 173.59 ($2.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 296.50 ($3.88). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 231.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 250.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £333.22 million and a PE ratio of 32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

