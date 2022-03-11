TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.62. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.03 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,772,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,280,000 after buying an additional 297,059 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 576.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 90,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

