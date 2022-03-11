Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 339.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,979 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 191,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,491 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 607,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 104,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 51,528 shares in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.22 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

