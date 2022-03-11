Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 340.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,727 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 10.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after buying an additional 26,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 6.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after buying an additional 35,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 173.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

CVGW stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.02. The company has a market capitalization of $694.75 million, a P/E ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 0.87. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

