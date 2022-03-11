Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENPH opened at $178.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 175.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.99. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $2,503,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,525 shares of company stock valued at $31,102,733 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.61.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

