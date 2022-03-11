Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $1.58 Million Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 31.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 20.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 244,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 41,852 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 76.0% in the third quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 317,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after acquiring an additional 137,282 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 5.5% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter valued at about $739,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.16. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

