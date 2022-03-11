Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Up 13%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.90. 24,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,612,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TUYA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Tuya during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Tuya by 651.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,181,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after buying an additional 1,891,392 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tuya during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Tuya during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,690,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuya during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

