Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 19,100 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) by 109.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.14% of Universal Logistics worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Universal Logistics by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Universal Logistics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Logistics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Logistics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

ULH opened at $20.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $538.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.38. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $467.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ULH. TheStreet cut Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

