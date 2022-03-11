Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.08% of CEVA worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CEVA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of CEVA by 33,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CEVA by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEVA alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $39.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $905.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3,901.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $62.48.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.68 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA Company Profile (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.