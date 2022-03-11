Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $735,000 Stock Position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) by 109.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.14% of Universal Logistics worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 23.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

ULH opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $538.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $467.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.00 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

