Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $743,000 Stock Position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.42% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 124,954 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 380,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $86.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
