Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $757,000 Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NYSE:NUS opened at $47.34 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average is $47.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,288,770. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

