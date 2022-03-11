Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $817,000 Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KALU stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.36. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.52). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is -265.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $38,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $184,072. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

