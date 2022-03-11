Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 132,500 Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) by 418.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DHI Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,701,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DHI Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,155,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 522,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DHI Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,624,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 125,516 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 602,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 101,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group during the second quarter worth about $1,448,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $5.65 on Friday. DHI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $282.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

DHI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.