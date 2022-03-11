Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 13,700 Shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Armstrong Flooring were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 234.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 70,437 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 77.3% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 53,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Armstrong Flooring in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE AFI opened at $1.53 on Friday. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.53.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

